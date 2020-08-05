The Winner of The 1957 Miss New Jersey Beauty Pageant Was Actually a Male

NEWARK, New Jersey – (Spoof News) - Officials with the New Jersey Miss America Beauty Pageant have just announced that the 1957 winner, Daniella Quistowitz, has been disqualified.

Pageant spokesperson Kitty Muskogee apologized to the contestants who participated in the pageant 63 years ago, after it was revealed that Miss New Jersey of 1957 was actually a male.

The contestant, who everyone believed to be Daniella Quistowitz (contestant #24), was actually Danny Quistowitz, a retired auto mechanic from Hackensack.

When Quistowitz was reached at his home, he was totally shocked. He asked how in the world the pageant officials had found out after 63 years.

He was told that they learned that he was really a man from a lipstick smudge that he had put on a love letter to one of the pageant judges.

Beauty Pageant officials said that Mr. Quistowitz will not be charged with any crime, especially since he is now 87.

But they did state that he will have to return the pageant crown, the sash, and the $45 first prize cash award.

During the pageant, several audience members remarked that they thought that Miss Hackensack (Quistowitz) looked very tall, had a very deep voice, and had an awful lot of muscles, not to mention a bit of a 5 o’clock shadow.