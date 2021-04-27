Mayhem at Miss Galaxy Beauty Pageant

Gossip News: Controversy erupted at the Miss Galaxy Beauty Pageants on Sunday, when the second-place winner, Munter Swift, took the crown off the winner's head and claimed she was too pretty and therefore ineligible to take part.

Julie Bell was named the competition winner to applause and cheers from spectators in the Miss Galaxy Beauty Pageant. Video footage from the event showed organizers placing the winners' sash around Bell and the crown on her head.

Shortly afterward, the pageant's second-place winner, Mrs. Munter Swift, took to the stage and picked up the microphone. "I have a small request," she said. "As for Miss Galaxy Beauty Pageant Inc., there's a backstage rule that you can't be pretty and desirable. So, I'm taking my first step saying that the crown goes to the second runner-up."

Munter then turned to a stunned Bell, forcefully took the crown off her head, and placed it on herself, then broke into tears and thanked the judges as Bell walked away.

The third-place winner, fiery-haired, Doris Boyle, approached Bell as she was ready to get off stage, yelling, "You cheat! You better stay away from my husband!"

Under the rules of the pageant, contestants must be "women as of the date of entry, but the rules don't specify being pretty."

After the incident, organizers declared they would consider declaring Bell the official winner of the pageant, and said in a statement that contestants who are considered "pretty might not actually be" and would be allowed to compete.