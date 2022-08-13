What’s the Deal with Freedom of Speech?

How should one “deal with” freedom of speech?

If you’re a Muslim, you stab Salman Rushdie in the neck.

If you’re the governments of Britain or the USA, you imprison Julian Assange.

If you’re the NSA, you force Edward Snowden to seek sanctuary in Russia, of all places.

If you’re the Canadian Prime Minister, you lock up truck drivers for leaning on their horns and making you look bad on the world stage.

If you’re Fox News, you turn real news into fake news but say everyone else is fake and you’re real.

If you’re Palestinian, you throw rocks at Israeli soldiers; if you’re an Israeli soldier, you shoot to kill, especially when targeting a Palestinian journalist.

If you’re Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, you invite Jamal Khashoggi to your consulate in Turkey and murder him.

If you’re an American racist cop, you lean on the neck of someone with a different skin color.

If you’re Donald Trump, grab the world by its pussy and squeeze (before the Feds move in).

If you’re Left, blame Right; if Right, blame Left.

If you’re a Mega-Christian, attack women and their uteruses (especially teenagers with babies).

If you are a god, blame human beings.

Freedom of Speech isn't free, not because people don't have tongues in their heads, but because fascist assholes put a price on it.