Barron Trump Wants The FBI Agents Who Raided Mar-a-Lago To Return His Expensive Baseball Cards

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 10 August 2022

image for Barron Trump Wants The FBI Agents Who Raided Mar-a-Lago To Return His Expensive Baseball Cards
"Barron is a wonderful person and nothing at all like his racist, pussy-grabbing, daddy." -MELANIA TRUMP

MAR-A-LAGO - (Satire News) - Little Barron Trump, who at 15, actually stands 6-foot-5, is angrier than a woodpecker with a limp pecker.

The son of Melania and "Lard Belly" Trump, says that he wants his baseball card collection that the FBI agents took, returned.

He pointed out that it is valued at $4.9 million and includes very expensive, rare rookie cards of Babe Ruth, Walter Johnson, Ty Cobb, Ted Williams, Mickey Mantle, Hank Aaron, Fernando Valenzuela, and Nolan Ryan.

Barron wrote a letter to President Biden asking him to please have the FBI return his very rare and very expensive baseball rookie cards collection.

SIDENOTE: President Biden called up Barron, who is nothing at all like his mean, hate-spewing, son-of-a-bitch father, and he promised him that he will have every one of his 703 rookie baseball cards returned by FedEx within 24 hours.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Barron TrumpDonald TrumpFBI Raid On Mar-a-LagoMar-a-Lago

