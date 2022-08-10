Melania Trump Wants The Mar-a-Lago FBI Raiders To Return The Autographed Basketball That LeBron James Gave To Her

NEW YORK CITY - (Sports Satire) - Trump's estranged wife, Melania Trump, is demanding that the FBI immediately return her LeBron James basketball.

She said that LeBron gave the autographed basketball to her for her 52nd birthday back on April 26, of this year.

She remarked that the round ball which "Bronnie," as she affectionately calls James, is one of her most treasured items, along with an autographed hat from Queen Elizabeth and pair of $24,000 diamond studded earrings that were given to her last Christmas by her 16-year-old son Barron.

Meanwhile, Anderson Cooper is reporting that Melania is so mad at her racist, predatorial, bastard husband that she is threatening to give to The BuzzFuzz News Agency a very explicit photo of him sitting on Vlady Putin's lap.