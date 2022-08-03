Trump Feeling The Heat For Being An Anti-American Instigator May Be Getting Ready To Flee To Scotland

NEW YORK CITY - (Satire News) - The Donald, as his mother called him, took a trip from his termite infested mansion in Mar-a-Lago to see about getting his passport updated.

Word filtering out of Trump's Plywood State mansion is that Plump Trump is feeling the heat due to all of the charges levied at him by his own ex-cabinet and staff members during the on-going Senate Condemnatory Hearings On The Evil Terrorist Assault on The Capital On Jan.6.

And no one knows better than the Big Mac Chomper that he single-handedly orchestrated the invasion of the US Capital, and the Pussy Grabber is guilty as shit!

So, upon the advice of his two sons Eric (Goofy) and Don Jr., (Dopey) Cheeto Face is reportedly thinking of high-tailing his orange ass to Scotland.

Meanwhile, upon hearing of his plans, Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, a very sweet woman, was overheard to reply, "Oh 'ell no, dat no good, lying sack of shite is not cummin' anywheres near our wonderfully, sweet, beautiful, country, NO! NO! and FUCK NO!"