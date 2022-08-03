Trump Feeling The Heat For Being An Anti-American Instigator May Be Getting Ready To Flee To Scotland

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 3 August 2022

image for Trump Feeling The Heat For Being An Anti-American Instigator May Be Getting Ready To Flee To Scotland
"Trump is as guilty of being Anti-American as a skunk is of stinking like shit." -BILL BARR

NEW YORK CITY - (Satire News) - The Donald, as his mother called him, took a trip from his termite infested mansion in Mar-a-Lago to see about getting his passport updated.

Word filtering out of Trump's Plywood State mansion is that Plump Trump is feeling the heat due to all of the charges levied at him by his own ex-cabinet and staff members during the on-going Senate Condemnatory Hearings On The Evil Terrorist Assault on The Capital On Jan.6.

And no one knows better than the Big Mac Chomper that he single-handedly orchestrated the invasion of the US Capital, and the Pussy Grabber is guilty as shit!

So, upon the advice of his two sons Eric (Goofy) and Don Jr., (Dopey) Cheeto Face is reportedly thinking of high-tailing his orange ass to Scotland.

Meanwhile, upon hearing of his plans, Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, a very sweet woman, was overheard to reply, "Oh 'ell no, dat no good, lying sack of shite is not cummin' anywheres near our wonderfully, sweet, beautiful, country, NO! NO! and FUCK NO!"

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Donald TrumpJanuary 6Scotland

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more