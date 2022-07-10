Everyone Agrees That It's Time That The Ringling Brothers, Barnum & Fucking Trump Circus Leaves Town (For Good!)

"My estupid husbandt dressed up as Bozo dee fucking clown for he's 75th brisday party." -MELANIA TRUMP

BISCUIT BITCH, Florida - (Satire News) - After the recent Senate Condemnatory Hearings On The Evil Terrorist Assault of Jan. 6, have succeeded in making Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump look like the lying, low-life, scum-sucking, anti-American pussy that he is, more and more of his middle-class GOP supporters are telling the predatorial worm to take a hike off a short fucking pier.

Long time Trumptard supporter, Charlie "Bubba" Dickwick, 39, said that he works as a ditch digger for $13.25 an hour and he recently sent Don The Con a check for $18 to help with his 2024 Re-Election Campaign.

Dickwick said that that he heard on Fox News, that the shameless, tiny-dicked he-whore stole over $250 million dollars in $2, $5, and $10 donations from his duped, mesmerized supporters.

And so now he and his hariy underarmed wife, Zita Pam, 19, both want to go down to Mar-a-Lago so that "Bubba" can kick the Cheddar Chump, so hard in his baby balls, that they will end up sitting right behind his mothereffen tonsils.

SIDENOTE: Trump's one-time ass-kisser and now his biggest adversarial enemy, Rudy Giuliani recently told Anderson Cooper, "Coop, it is high time that the Ringling Brothers, Barnum & Fucking Trump Circus leave town...AND FOR DAMN FUCKING GOOD!"

