Naked Photos of Kimberly Guilfoyle Are Found In a San Francisco Bank Safety Deposit Box

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

SAN FRANCISCO - (Satire News) - One of the country's most well-known political leeches is Kimberly Guilfoyle.

The 53-year-old Guilfoyle was once married to the governor of California, Gavin Newsom, and after her divorce from Newsom, she dated two different Congressional senators, three state senators, and Secret Service agent.

Kimberly Guilfoyle with her mile long legs, her throngs of hair, and a mouth that any prostitute would be proud of, is extremely upset at the recent discovery of some of her nude photos, which were found in a San Francisco bank safety deposit box.

The woman who is poised to become Donald Jr's., wife, says that she feels that somehow her ex-husband may be involved.

She noted that only he, a Congressional senator, and a Secret Service agent know about those very personal photos that show her hooha (muffn).

Meanwhile Donald Trump Sr., says that having seen Miss Guilfoyle in her birthday suit on more than four occasions, he can justifiably say that the woman in the photo is in fact her.