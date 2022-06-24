Trump's Future Daughter-In-Law, Kimberly Guilfoyle Is Now Regarded As America's Number One Female Leech

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 24 June 2022

image for Trump's Future Daughter-In-Law, Kimberly Guilfoyle Is Now Regarded As America's Number One Female Leech
"My Kimmykins has the biggest most ACCOMMODATING sexy mouth I have EVER seen!" -DONALD TRUMP JR.

NEW YORK CITY - (Satire News) - Kimberly Guilfoyle has been described by most news agencies as being nothing more than a leech, who latches on to noted individuals (men) who are in the national limelight and woos them with her womanly ways.

And the fella who Kimmy has her claws in right now is the son of The Trumptard, Donald "The Little Trumptard" Trump Jr.

According to BuzzFuzz, Guilfoyle told an ex-boyfriend, who plays for the Cleveland Browns, that she is just literally inches away from becoming the newest Trump.

The Kimster, as Melania Trump calls her, uses her body parts; legs, hands, tits, ass, muffin, and her humongous mouth, to entice men like a black widow spider enticing a pill bug.

SIDENOTE: Meanwhile her former father-in-law, the Trumptard, noted that Kimmy is one fantastic French kisser.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Donald TrumpKimberly Guilfoyle

