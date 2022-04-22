The Sexy LPGA Golfer Paige Spiranac Turns Down $4 Million To Pose Totally Naked In a European Men's Magazine

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

PARIS, France - (Sports Satire) - One of the most beautiful female atletes in the history of female athletes, has just turned down a very, very lucrative offer to pose in her birthday suit for a leading men's adult magazine.

Paige Spiranac was offered $4 million to appear in a nude layout spread for Oh La La Yummy Mens Magazine, which is headquartered in Paris.

The highly reputable magazine has in the past featured such well-known women as Elizabeth Hurley, Cheryl Cole, Britney Spears, Dolly Parton, and Sofia Vergara.

In fact, Paige has been dubbed, "The Sofia Vergara of Women's Golf."

Last year the UCLA male student body named her "The Lady Golfer We Would Most Like To Lay Down With On The 19th Hole."

And now, this year, Buckaroo Kazoo, with The Turnstile Review says that the male student body of Texas Tech University has just named Paige, "The Sexiest Gal Golfer We'd Like To Ride Bareback With."

[EDITOR'S NOTE: Miss Spiranac who on a scale of 1 to 10 is a 13, did not reveal why she turned down the $4 million offer.]