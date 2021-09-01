Kimberly Guilfoyle Has Become Known as The Puerto Rican Linda Lovelace, The Infamous Porn Actress, Who Starred in The X-Rated Hard-Core Film "Deep Throat"

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 1 September 2021

Hey!

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

image for Kimberly Guilfoyle Has Become Known as The Puerto Rican Linda Lovelace, The Infamous Porn Actress, Who Starred in The X-Rated Hard-Core Film "Deep Throat"
A former boyfriend of Linda Lovelace stated that Kimberly's mouth is actually much bigger than Linda's.

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee – (Satire News) – Bedroom Pillow Talk's Carolina Chipotle, reports that Donald Trump Jr’s., girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, traveled to Tennessee to visit an ex-boyfriend, who owes her $13,805.

While there she spoke at a rally that was sponsored by The Southern KKK Gents of Tennessee For Donald Trump.

Kimmy, as Eric and Mitch “The Moscow Bitch” McConnell call her, went on about how her future-father-in-law (DJT) has had to put up with more hoaxes, rumors, untruths, and bullshit that all of the sexual predators in history*; she quickly corrected herself and said that she meant to say sex-starved presidents in history.

Guilfoyle, who was once married to California Governor Gavin Newsom, during her speech, clearly showed the members of the audience why she is considered by many to be the Puerto Rican Linda Lovelace.

* Which is absolute crapola, as they say in Chicago!

[EDITOR’S NOTE: People in the porn film industry have said that Kim's oral talents may be good, but they all agree that she ain't no Linda Lovelace!].

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

