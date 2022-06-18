Marjorie Taylor Green Says Trump Stole 47 Nude Photos of Her and She Wants Them Back

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 18 June 2022

image for Marjorie Taylor Green Says Trump Stole 47 Nude Photos of Her and She Wants Them Back
"Marjorie is very, very sexy, but she can be a bitch - but she's my bitch." -DONALD TRUMP

BALTIMORE - (Satire News) - Cong. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has dated Matt Gatez, Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump, Rudy Giuliani, and Ann Coulter, told the FBI that she wants the 47 naked photos of her that Trump stole from underneath her bedroom bed.

She said that every photo except for two showed very private parts of her body including, but not limited to her tits, her ass, her underarms, and her hooha (beaver).

The Trumptard says that he has only been in Miss Taylor Greene's house on eight occasions, and he never set foot in her bedroom. He added that he just sat mostly on the sofa in her livingroom, at the parquet eating table in her kitchen, and in her inflatable doll room in the basement.

Meanwhile MTG says that is she does not get all 47 naked pix back within 26 hours, she will have no choice but to show the FBI the X-rated video of Trump and Putin cavorting al fresco, in Vlady's personal swimming poll when Trump visited Russia.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

