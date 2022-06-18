Donald Trump Denies That He Fathered An Alabama Campaign Workers Baby

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

DUCK DUNG, Alabama - (Satire News) - The former Golfer-in-Chief, was in the Land of Cotton visiting a very pretty and very sexy Trump campaign worker.

The Trumptard told the news media that he had gone to Alabama to see about possibly buying a small cottonfield.

The iNews News Agency reported that the woman who DJT went to visit is 28-year-old Paula "Dimples" Pissavexler, who is employed as a masseuse at The Rebel Yell Massage Parlor, just outside of Duck Dung.

Info guru, Andy Cohen, first mentioned the lasciviously sexy Miss Pissavexler, who is 5-foot-6, weighs 112 pounds, and measures 38D-22-36, in a report a year ago stating that "Dimples" was claiming that old "Cheeto Face" had impregnated her.

At the time, the Douche Bag, (Trump) claimed that he had never set foot in Alabama, and that 92% of the time when he is banging some woman, he uses a condom.

He then added that he would have remembered "Dimples" because she has a big red MAGA tattoo on the right cheek of her sensuously sexy ass (his words).

SIDENOTE: Paula showed Kitty Segovia with The iNews News Agency a photo of her and Donald's little girl, Donna, and the baby looks exactly like a tiny, little Ivanka.