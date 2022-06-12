Denmark Now Prohibits Oral Sex On All Of Their Amusement Theme Parks

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

COPENHAGEN, Denmark - (Satire News) - The government of Denmark has given in to the wishes of the amusement theme park-going crowd.

The Danish Secretary of Amusement Parks, Saraliva Ringkobing, has just issued a new policy change for everyone of Denmark's 27 amusement theme parks.

Mrs. Ringkobing, who is presently estranged from her fourth husband, stated that beginning immediately, the Danish government will prohibit anyone riding on any one of the country's amusement theme parks from engaging in fellatio or cunnilingus, (i.e. oral sex) while a passenger on one of their rides.

Ringkobing went on to add that if anyone is caught either giving or receiving head, then he and she, or she and she, or he and he, will be immediately escorted off the park property.

She noted that upon a second violation then he or she will be fined the equivalent of $700.

Upon a third oral sex infraction, the horny, guilty party will be banned from all of Denmark's amusement theme parks for a period of 6 years and they will be incarcerated in Copenhagen's infamous Zizzaconaprisjerg Prison for a period of 13 months (without a chance of parole).