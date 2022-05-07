Marjorie Taylor Greene and Sarah Ferguson Are Now BFFs

NEW YORK CITY - (Satire News) - In a friendship coupling that has not been seen since the days of Warren Beatty and Madonna, Ipso Facto News has informed the public that Marjorie Taylor Greene and Sarah Ferguson have now become close friends; very, very close friends.

As IFN writer Fuchsia Garfunkel reported the two fake blondes both admit that they are now closer than salt and pepper shakers at a Salt Grass Steakhouse.

Madonna says that she loves how MTG knows she is one of the most hated women (bitches) in the entire nation and she just does not give a fucking damn.

And Marjorie loves how Madonna, does not give a shit that most of her fans (or former fans) feel that at the age of 63, the ugly-looking hag is no longer relevant.

In fact, a recent QuinniPinni Poll showed that 91% of the Material Grandmother's ex-fans feel that she should get off the fucking stage and move to Kabul, Afghanistan, where the sex-starved Afghani troops will salivate over her wrinkled, cellulite-infested, varicose-veined body.

Meanwhile the Trumptard still insists that he does not know Madonna, has never met her, and as for Marjorie Taylor Greene he grins and says that he dropped her when he found out that her vagina (beaver) was three times the size of an average American females pussy (muffin).