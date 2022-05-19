Jennifer Lopez Reveals The Latest Sexy Scuttlebutt About Her Erotic Butt

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 19 May 2022

Hey!

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

image for Jennifer Lopez Reveals The Latest Sexy Scuttlebutt About Her Erotic Butt
Jenn is 52, Ben is 49, and Andy (Cohen) is 53.

HOLLYWOOD - (Satire News) - One of the sexiest women in the entire country has just informed Hollywood Innuendo writer Fajita San Guacamole that the procedure she recently had done on her beautiful butt (her words) was a total success.

Jennifer Lopez, who sings, dances, acts, and enjoys having sexual intimacy on a daily basis, told Miss San Guacamole, that her ample ass is now even more ampler, as she had injections injected into her caboose.

J.Lo revealed that her twin ass cheeks are now bigger, softer, smoother, and much more abundantly prettier than the butts of Nicki Minaj, Kim Kardashian, and Megan Thee Stallion.

The female part of Bennifer, smiled as she took a sip of her papaya/mango/guava smoothie and noted that her boyfriend Benny Affleck says that if they were stranded on a mountain top in the middle of winter, he could survive on the hellacious heat that would be emanating from her award-winning ass.

SIDENOTE: Andy Cohen, who knows every fucking thing about everyone, says that he predicts that J.Lo and Ben, will walk down some wedding isle by the end of October.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Assjennifer lopez

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more