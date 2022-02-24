Jennifer Lopez, AKA J.Lo Says She Loves All of The Skuttlebutt About Her Butt Reduction Story

THE BRONX, New York – (Satire News) – Jennifer Lopez is still regarded as one of the sexiest female celebrities.

J.Lo is a “3-Way Mama” since she can sing, dance, and act. Her latest hit song, “Besame Mucho Mi Muchacho Chulo” recently hit #1 in the Latin American market and it is currently at #3 with a bullet in the US market.

Lopez told Bedroom Pillow Talk’s Carolina Chipotle that she has never felt happier than she is now with her sexy boyfriend Ben Affleck, who is the best lover she has ever had.

When asked by Miss Chipotle what makes him so much better than all of her other lovers, J.Lo smiled, took a sip of her Avocado Margarita and replied the fact that he knows 73 sexual positions.

Ms. Lopez then added, that Benny has a great sense of humor and he sucks her tits better than any man (or woman) has ever sucked them before.

Jennifer mentioned to Chipotle that she loves her fans and noted that she is thrilled, flattered, and honored that the scuttlebutt story about her butt reduction is still as popular today as it was when it first came out almost 10 years ago.