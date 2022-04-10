Rudy Giuliani Spotted In Central Park Feeding The Ducks While Totally Naked

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 10 April 2022

image for Rudy Giuliani Spotted In Central Park Feeding The Ducks While Totally Naked
Rudy "The Swamp Creature" is now nothing more than a pitiful, pathetic douche bag.

NEW YORK CITY - (Satire News) - Well everyone knew that it was just a matter of time before one of Trump's favorite confidantes would go totally and completely bat shit crazy.

The Daily Drama is reporting that the man who is known as one of the ugliest-looking bastards in the entire country was spotted at high noon in Central Park feeding the Canadian Mallards while dressed in his birthday suit.

A little blue-haired lady who said she was visiting from Pisagovia remarked that Rudy's clothes were horribly wrinkled; a homeless woman then told her that the Trumptard's former lover was not wearing any clothes.

Meanwhile, DD's senior writer Cinderella St. Lamb says that the man who is known as "The Swamp Creature" is now broke and is on food stamps.

When Trump was asked if he would lend Giuliani any money, he reportedly replied that the goofy, son-of-a-deranged monkey can get a job selling hot dogs on Coney Island.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
central parkRudy Giuliani

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more