A Flying Saucer Lands in Central Park Scaring The Daylights Out of New Yorkers

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 26 November 2021

image for A Flying Saucer Lands in Central Park Scaring The Daylights Out of New Yorkers
NYPD officers commented that the flying saucer was empty; except for two spiders and a katydid.

MANHATTAN – (Satire News) – Residents of the “Big Apple” had the scare of their lives as a real honest-to-goodness flying saucer landed right in the middle of Central Park.

NYPD officers stated that at first they thought it was some kind of a hoax, because the flying saucer looked to be made out of lumber that one can buy at Lowes or Home Depot.

But upon close inspection, detectives detected that the spacecraft body was made of some kind of metal alloy that is not found anywhere on the face of the earth.

A space exploration professor from New York’s Babe Ruth University, Dr. Leon F. Brekowitz stated that he believes that the flying saucer most probably came from Neptune, since it smelled a lot like the dirt and vegetation found on Neptune.

Meanwhile, the lavender spacecraft was loaded onto a flatbed truck and it was flown (on a cargo plane) to Washington, D.C. where it will be inspected and studied by a US Senate Committee.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

