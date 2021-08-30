Yuk! Giuliani Shaving While Eating Lobster Bisque At JFK’s Delta Lounge

Monday, 30 August 2021

image for Yuk! Giuliani Shaving While Eating Lobster Bisque At JFK’s Delta Lounge
What's next, shaving armpits?

Apparently not willing to abandon his Lobster Bisque, former Donald Trump attorney and the former mayor of New York City, Rudolph Giuliani was seen and videotaped shaving his face using a battery-operated shaver while eating his Bisque in the Delta dining lounge at JFK.

The witness who videotaped this ambidextrous performance said he had the exact kind of razor and, as experienced, “It gets whiskers all over the place.” Presumedly, making a Kamikaze dive into Giuliani’s Lobster Bisque. Yuk.

So why not use the privacy of a men’s room? Maybe it’s too far away, and being ambidextrous is speedier. Speedier may also be why he suffered dripping hair color at a previous news conference. He may do his hair coloring with the same speed. What next? Clipping his fingernails? More yuk. Pray, never his toenails. Triple yuk!

Now, there must be barber shops at JFK. No need for the whiskers in the Lobster Bisque. And Giuliani, Donald Trump’s former lawyer, can’t claim using an electric shaver while eating in a restaurant is the same as a lady adding lipstick after a meal.

Still, the internet has old photographs of Donald Trump kissing pal Giuliani while pal Giuliani was dressed in drag. And more recently, scenes with Giuliani in the latest Sacha Baron Cohen film, Borat 2.

Lots more yuks there!

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

