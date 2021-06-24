Giuliani Law License Suspended For Lying

Rudolph Giuliani law license was suspended today by the New York Supreme Court for telling lies about the 2020 election. The shocking question about his suspension is: What took the New York Supreme Court so long to act? And how did the Court manage to narrow down his lies to the 2020 election?

Not to offend or be critical of the New York Supreme Court. Oh no.

While also not disparaging the parental skills of his parents, or that he was a member of the Catholic Church and a choir boy as well, but the guy has been consistently telling falsehoods about everything from New Yorkers not getting cancer from the 9/11 debris, to Hunter Biden receiving cash payments from a Ukrainian gas company.

“I’ve got the proof right here.”

But the ruling by the Court made it clear that the disciplinary action taken was for the false claims he made while representing Donald Trump. Not exactly like getting into trouble for defending Joan of Arc.

Not that Trump will ever be burned at the stake.

Although Netflix could sell tickets.

So Rudy is in trouble. And he has that monthly alimony bill of $42,000 he has to pay to his 3rd wife. It would have been cheaper to stay married. Give her $4,000 a month for groceries. He could have done the cooking and house cleaning. He was obviously already coloring his own hair.

But it was all because of Trump. Did Rudy fly too close to the sun? There's the idea of fire again.

