Danica Patrick Explains The Nude Photos of Her And Aaron Rodgers

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

NEW YORK CITY - (Sports Satire) - NASCAR princess Danica Patrick recently sat down with Fajita San Guacamole with Hollywood Innuendo at The Intoxicated Iguana Bar in New York City.

The two have known each other ever since Danica was in high school where she was voted "Girl Most Likely To One Day Join NASCAR."

Miss Patrick told Miss San Guacamole that she still carries a torch for the "Man of Her Dreams," Green Bay QB Aaron Rodgers.

And Danni, as the All-State spokesman nicknamed her, noted that, no knows this, but "Big A," as she nicknamed Aaron, still has a tattoo on his bikini line that reads: "All This Belongs To Danica."

San Guacamole asked her if A.R. had thought about having it lasered off, and she replied that he told her that he would keep it, because he truly believes that one day the two will get back together again and boink like rabbits!

When asked why Rodgers would say that, Danica blushed and replied, "Because Aaron and I have the most fantastic, fabulous, fucking sex on both sides of the Mississippi (River).

Fajita then said that she had to address the elephant in the room, and asked about the nude pix that recently appeared in Sports Territory Magazine.

Danni giggled and said that the photos were taken by one of her high school friends a year ago, when she and "Big A" visited Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

When asked if the photos were photoshopped she replied that they weren't and that Aaron always loved to say that the objects in the mirror are actually as huge as they appear.