Marjorie Taylor Greene Says She Has The Hots For Valdimir Putin

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 21 March 2022

image for Marjorie Taylor Greene Says She Has The Hots For Valdimir Putin
Info guru Andy Cohen says MTG wants to have Putin's baby.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - (Satire News) - One thing that Cong. Marjorie Taylor Greene is definitely not is shy. iNews reported that when MTG was in college she once streaked the length of the largest college cafeteria on campus while wearing nothing but a dog collar.

Another time, while at a Baltimore Orioles baseball game, she flashed her 38-B breasts to the NBC sports camera.

And now the dishwater blonde, who is hated even more than people hate hemorrhoids, has just stated to reporter Talapia Frisbee with RumorLand News that she has the erotic hots for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ms. Taylor Greene said that her ex-boyfriend Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump, compared to Vlady is like comparing a ping pong ball to an NFL football.

She revealed that Trump's pee-pee looks a lot like an orange acorn, except only smaller.

Meanwhile, when Putin was told about MTG's infatuation with him, is said to have replied, "Maybe, if I put a paper bag over the ugly bitch's head, I might consider boinking her otherwise, like we say in Moscow, 'hellllll no!'"

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

