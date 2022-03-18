Ivanka Trump Reveals That Putin Texted Her 3 Hours Before Russia Invaded Ukraine

MOSCOW - (Satire News) - BuzzFuzz is reporting a story that has shocked the entire world.

According to BuzzFuzz senior writer, Tafetta Kixx, Ivanka Trump confessed to her that a mere three hours before President Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine, Vlady, as Ivanka affectionatley calls him, revealed his plans to her in a 99-word text message.

Ivanka actually showed the text to Miss Kixx who was positively shocked. Kixx asked Ivanka if her and the Russian dictator texted on a regular basis.

Trump's favorite child smiled, blushed, and said that the two have been "Texting Buddies" ever since he texted her and wished her a happy birthday on October 30, of last year.

She then confessed that the two have now actually advanced to the "Sexting" stage.

Ivanka when pressed did admit that she has a schoolgirl crush on the very intelligent, very muscular, and very sexy Communist leader.

The former advisor to her father added with a slight wink, that if she was not married to that wimpy Jared (Kushner), she would be all over Vladimir like stink on shit (her exact words).