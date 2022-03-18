Ivanka Trump Reveals That Putin Texted Her 3 Hours Before Russia Invaded Ukraine

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 18 March 2022

image for Ivanka Trump Reveals That Putin Texted Her 3 Hours Before Russia Invaded Ukraine
Putin has told his nephew that one day Ivanka will become Ivanka Putin.

MOSCOW - (Satire News) - BuzzFuzz is reporting a story that has shocked the entire world.

According to BuzzFuzz senior writer, Tafetta Kixx, Ivanka Trump confessed to her that a mere three hours before President Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine, Vlady, as Ivanka affectionatley calls him, revealed his plans to her in a 99-word text message.

Ivanka actually showed the text to Miss Kixx who was positively shocked. Kixx asked Ivanka if her and the Russian dictator texted on a regular basis.

Trump's favorite child smiled, blushed, and said that the two have been "Texting Buddies" ever since he texted her and wished her a happy birthday on October 30, of last year.

She then confessed that the two have now actually advanced to the "Sexting" stage.

Ivanka when pressed did admit that she has a schoolgirl crush on the very intelligent, very muscular, and very sexy Communist leader.

The former advisor to her father added with a slight wink, that if she was not married to that wimpy Jared (Kushner), she would be all over Vladimir like stink on shit (her exact words).

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Comedy spoof news topics
Ivanka TrumpRussiaUkraineVladimir Putin




