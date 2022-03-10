Meerkats changing their Accents

Even the comedy meerkats are deserting me

Famed Russian Meerkats Boris and Pasternak Orlov are changing their accents from Russian ones to Birmingham ones.

‘Alright there bab?’ asked Boris ‘Pasternak and mysen like are well known on the Telly like, for our thick Russian accents, but we think that it is simpler, and safer, like man to speak in a Brummie accent. Spaghetti Junction, like Bostin’ Balti bab’.

This follows news that films such as Airforce One will no longer be shown due to the world situation, reducing the number of times Harrison Ford will be seen pushing Gary Oldman out of a plane.

Later Pasternak interjected with ‘Simples’.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

