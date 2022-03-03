A Republican Woman Is Caught Wearing Rainbow Panties

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 3 March 2022

image for A Republican Woman Is Caught Wearing Rainbow Panties
Kimberly Hookerwax, a hard-core Republican, insists that the rainbow panties are not hers.

KISSIMMEE, Florida – (Satire News) – A recent Quinnipinni Poll showed that 98.3% of all Republicans are anti-gay and anti-lesbian.

Of course many will deny it since some, strangely enough, now have some member of their family, who bats for the other team.

One such individual is Kimberly P. Hookerwax, 41, who was recently photographed by her step-son, Norbie, wearing a pair of rainbow panties.

Norbie Hookerwax, 24, is a card-carrying Democrat, whereas his step-mom has been a Republican since the days of Richard “I Am Not A Crook” Nixon.

Norbie, who says he's bisexual, stated that he does not regret having snapped the photo of his step-mom, even though she and her husband Buford, have now kicked him out of their $1.9 million home in the very exclusive Mansion Estates area of Kissimmee.

SIDENOTE: Kimberly remarked that she will be donating her rainbow panties to the local Goodwill store.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

DemocratsHomophobiaRepublicans

