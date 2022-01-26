Facebook Threatens To Permanently Ban Ex-Lovers Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

SILICON SPRINGS, California – (Satire News) – Former lovers Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene have just been informed that they could be banned if they continue to reveal very intimate details about their former love affair.

A rep for Facebook stated that it is quite common for ex-lovers to suddenly become bitter, and develop anger and resentment at the breakup.

Some individuals will begin posting very personal revealing photos of their ex in various stages of nudity, including showing their genitals, their genitalia, and even, in some cases certain unmentionable very private orifices and cavities.

Gaetz and Taylor Greene actually reached that point, but their X-rated photos have been removed, a warning has been issued, and the two will be on a Facebook probation for 8 days.

SIDENOTE: Although Facebook has deleted all nasty and vulgar photos, they can be viewed by logging on to: www.nastyvulgarpix.sex