Marjorie Taylor Greene Says That in An Effort To Become More likable She’s Decided to Have Breast Augmentation Surgery

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 18 January 2022

image for Marjorie Taylor Greene Says That in An Effort To Become More likable She’s Decided to Have Breast Augmentation Surgery
Marjorie's ex-boyfriend Matt Gaetz says he feels once she has her titties enlarged she'll become much more likable.

DENVER, Colorado – (Satire News) – The Hullabaloo News Agency has just broken the story that Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, has secretly snuck into the Rocky Mountain high city.

HNA executive writer Abel Zorro stated that he was informed by a nurse, who wants to remain nameless, that Taylor Greene went into the Zebulon Pike Clinic to have her little titties enlarged from a B-cup to a D-cup.

When the nurse, who would only give her first name (LaSuneesha), was asked why Ms. Taylor Greene wanted to make her little perky boobies bigger, she replied in order to make her more likable.

Zorro replied that if the wicked witch of the House of Representatives gave everyone she talked to $400, she would still not be liked, except, of course, by the members of Trump's base who look upon her as the modern-day Marilyn Monroe.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Abel ZorroDenverMarjorie Taylor GreeneRocky MountainsThe Hullabaloo News Agency

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more