The Hateful, Evil Marjorie Taylor Greene Is So Damn Despised That She Has To Wear a Disguise Whenever She Goes Out

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – The Washington Globe-Express has stated that Marjorie Taylor Greene has just become the most hated politician in the District of Columbia; and that includes such hated assholes as McConnell, Jordan, Nunes, Gaetz, Manchin, and McCarthy.

Globe-Express reporter Lola Watergold, calls the list of 6, 100% certified douche bags.

She noted that MTG is so hated that the belligerent bitch has to wear a disguise whenever she ventures out to a restaurant, a bar, a nail saloon, or to a botox center.

An unnamed D.C. source has commented that Taylor Greene has become so unpopular that in the past three weeks she has had to pay for sex on six different occasions.

The secret source added that MTG could not find any male prostitute who was willing to go down on her and perform cunnilingus.