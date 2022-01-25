US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene Denies That She Has Inverted Nipples

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 25 January 2022

image for US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene Denies That She Has Inverted Nipples
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is 47, but VP Harris says the GOP bitch looks 67.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who many say is the most hated female politician in D.C., called up Margarita Mixx, the senior writer for the Wild Whispers News Agency.

It seems that MTG wants WWNA to print that her nipples are not inverted as Nancy Pelosi has claimed.

The dishwater blonde bitch, as she was pegged by ex-boyfriend Matt Gaetz, says that Pelosi is just jealous because she has cellulite on two of her wisdom teeth.

Miss Mixx contacted info guru Andy Cohen and asked if it was true that Pelosi has cellulite on two of her teeth.

Cohen got back to her and noted that Pelosi does have traces of cellulite on her on right thumbnail, but added that she does not have even a speck of cellulite on her wisdom teeth.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Marjorie Taylor Greene

