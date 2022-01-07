The Red State of Kansas Passes a Law That Lesbians Are Prohibited From Getting To Third Base In Public

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 7 January 2022

image for The Red State of Kansas Passes a Law That Lesbians Are Prohibited From Getting To Third Base In Public
Mary Klittberger, 37, of Topeka, has been an avowed lesbian all her life, but is now thinking of moving to San Francisco.

TOPEKA, Kansas – (Satire News) – The Kansas state senate has just enacted a law that prohibits lesbionics (lesbians) from engaging in “Third Base Sex.”

Senator Myrtle Fannadurdle, 73, [R-Wichita], stated that the bill was passed to show the lesbos of the wheat state of Kansas, that Kansas will not totally discriminate against them.

She caught herself and said that she, herself, has nothing against lipstick lesbians or butch dykes, but she just doesn’t want them giving her manicures, pedicures, or vaginal region tattoos.

Meanwhile, Senator Takashaki Knocki, 49 [R-Emporia] stated that his sister is married to a lesbionic.

Senator Knocki, was quick to point out that his sister’s wife is a lesbian, but his sister isn’t.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

