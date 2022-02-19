Michael Cohen Says He and The Big Breasted Stormy Daniels Are Now Bosom Buddies

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

NEW YORK CITY – (Satire News) – In one of the most interesting hook-ups in recent memory, the Trumptard’s former lawyer and “Fixer,” Michael Cohen and the Trumptard’s former side-piece Stormy Daniels are having a great time texting and sexting and laughing up a storm about the most racist piece-of-shit predator in the entire nation Donaldo Trump (as Melania calls him).

BuzzFuzz reports that Cohen and Daniels have recently been spotted chit chatting at a local pizza diner in Brooklyn, at a vichyssoise cafeteria in Manhattan, and at a Zimbabweian bar & grill in the Bronx.

Taffeta Kixx, a writer with BuzzFuzz, caught up with the happy couple at a 14th century anthropological and historical art museum in Staten Island, and she openly spoke with the fun-loving pair for 25 minutes.

Kixx stated that the two are planning on writing, what will surely be, the mother of all tell-all exposes, on none other than the lying hate-monger from hell, Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump.

One of the things that the ecstatic couple says will be in the book is the fact that Trump actually has one female ovary. This was discovered by his dentist when the 352-pound orange blimp went in for his yearly teeth coloring procedure.

SIDENOTE: Michael and Stormy have already been approached by no less than a dozen publishing companies who are chomping at the bit to publish, what promises to be the number one best seller of all time.