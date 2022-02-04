Clint Eastwood Finally Comes Out of The Bunkhouse Closet

WEST HOLLYWOOD – (Satire News) – At the ripe old age of 91, one of Tinsel Town’s most masculine actors has finally revealed a secret he has been hiding for 70 years.

Boom Boom News reports that Eastwood who starred in TV’s “Rawhide,” as well as in the Italian spaghetti westerns like “The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly,” “A Fistful of Dollars.” “For a Few Dollars More,” and “A Shit Pot Load of A Hell of A Lotta Mucho More Dollars” has finally decided that it is time for him to reveal his lifelong secret.

Eastwood sat at a McDonalds in West Holly, with BBN writer Hacienda Fiddle while munching on Chicken McNuggets and McGuacamole Dip.

The man who also starred in the highly macho movie series “Dirty Harry” told Miss Fiddle that he could no longer keep his lie.

He revealed that he has been a transvestite/cross dresser ever since he was 21.

Eastwood recalled that back in the 80’s he almost came out and actually thought about auditioning for the lead in “Calamity Jane Gets Gang-Molested on The Cheyenne To Dodge City Stagecoach.”

SIDENOTE: The macho Eastwood also revealed that he is thinking about legally changing his name to Chloe Yeastwood.