45 year-old Spoofer slips his disc on the turntable!

(NOT EDITED) Fab disco hit from rather weird 80's disco band, Dead or Alive (He really is dead), "You Spin Me Round" was brought back to life by Glam-Rock-Spoofer, John Joe-Transformer (Real name Bert Bumpkins), as he/she twirled around the bedroom dancing like dead disco queen. Pete Burns.

Sadly, John Joe, dressed in a pair of tight Nureyev tights, plus a bulge, and a tutu with matching pink skinny top, twisted a disc too far! His rare 45 single copy was twisting on the turntable like Chubby checker once did so fast, JJ pirouetted out of control! His extra-long false eyelashes zoomed off blurring his eyesight! He then crashed into his favourite antique mirror purchased for 5've-Bob down the Portobello Road, and in a slippery frenzy, slipped his disc!

A London ambulance arrived after his/her mum heard the din upstairs. Originally, she thought it was a South-Eastern train crashing past her council flat heading towards London Bridge. But John Joe, screaming with agony on the floor, managed to raise the alarm and was carted off to hospital by two masked ambulance men.

John Joe's mum has now dumped his Jurassic record player and replaced it with an ancient CD player. She feels spinning around to ancient 45 discs in a tiny upstairs bedroom is much too dangerous for her rather wild son, wannabe daughter, after his/her slip because she'd rather have him/her 'alive than dead.'

As for Pete Burns, better less said because he was rather a pain in the arse!