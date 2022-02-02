Madonna’s Harmonica Player Reveals The Singer Has Inverted Nipples

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

BROOKLYN – (Satire News) – iRumors is reporting that singer Madonna, says she will change the spelling of her name to Ma-Donna, to honor her paternal aunt, 95-year-old Ma-Donna Silky.

Madonna recently had to get brand new band members after all 6 members of her band quit amid the “Gap in the Tooth Scandal.”

Vodka Vermicelli, with iRumors learned that a disgruntled harmonica player in Madonna’s band told the national news media that Madonna has inverted nipples.

Info guru Andy Cohen called up Madonna’s one time favorite boyfriend Sean Penn and asked him if the Italian songstress does indeed have inverted nipples.

Penn reportedly said that he promised Madonna that he would never, ever tell anyone about Maddie’s inverted nipples.

But Penn being Penn, let the Coney Island cat out of the bag.

So now Madonna is trying to get her nipples un-inverted.