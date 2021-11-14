BROOKLYN – (Satire News) – Madonna, who is trying her damnedest to become relevant again, has just announced that she has decided to finally have the surgery that she has been putting off for 20 years.

The woman made the word material more popular than it already was with hit songs, which include “Material Girl,” “Material Mama,” and “Material Granny.”

LaLaLand Daily reporter, Huckleberry Citrus, wrote that after receiving literally dozens and dozens of text messages, phone calls, and Instagram's "Chubby" will be having her much-needed surgery.

Madonna told Citrus that she will be entering into Brooklyn’s Salvatore Goombalini Hospital to have a personality transplant.

The woman, who was born Madonna Louise Espumanta Ciccone, remarked that her representative finally found a donor in the Philippines who has agreed to give “Maddy” her personality.

For decades, most music pundits agree that Madonna’s personality is about as vibrant as an empty tube of KY Jelly.

Meanwhile In Trump Family News. Reports coming from an assistant to Melania Trump state that the former first lady, will soon drop her two names and revert back to her birth name, which is Melanija Knavs.