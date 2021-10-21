Marjorie Taylor Greene Denies That Her Nipples Are Inverted

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

BROOKLYN – (Satire News) – Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has become the most hated woman in the entire country was in Brooklyn to see her gynecologist.

Pico de Gallo with Tittle Tattle Tonight caught up with MTG and asked her if she ever gets tired of being such a horribly mean, evil, nasty douche bag.

The 47-year-old, did not miss a beat and answered that she relishes the fact that people consider her to be a horribly mean, evil, nasty douche bag, and noted that she learned all about being a hateful bitch from the king of hateful bitches, Donnie Johnny Trump.

MTG then told de Gallo that she wanted to dispel the rumor that she has inverted nipples.

She did admit that due to the fact that her nipples are raw umber-colored instead of the normal white woman's pink-colored nipples, they may, at times, appear to look somewhat pouched in.

De Gallo then asked her if it was true that the reason why Matt "The Potato Head" Gaetz broke up with her was because he wanted to have a ménage-a-trois with her and Congressman Jim “The Naked Wrestler” Jordan and she did not.

MTG responded by saying that the ménage-a-trois suggestion was actually with Matt, her, and Rudy Giuliani alias “The Swamp Creature.”

Taylor Greene commented that she rejected the idea due to the fact that Rudy’s testes (gonads) are the size of two brown M&Ms, except kind of roundish and not concave like a space ship.

In a Related Story. Matt Gaetz still insists to this day, that he does not have a tattoo with the initials DJT tattooed on the right cheek of his ass.