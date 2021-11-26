Madonna Has Just Become The Official Spokeswoman For McDonalds

CICERO, Illinois – (Satire News) – Madonna said she wanted to become relevant once again and as the News Blues News Agency is reporting, the ‘Material Girl,” is getting her wish.

NBNA reporter Velveeta Maracas reports that the 63-year-old grandmother has just learned that her new hit single “Material Grandmother” has cracked the Top 40 Billboard Chart.

The song which was co-written with Meghan Markle is reportedly the favorite song of Kimberly Guilfoyle, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Mrs. Mitch McConnell.

On the other side of the coin Melania Trump, LeBron James, and VP Kamala Harris all hate it. LeBron pointed out that during most of the song, Madonna is horribly slurring the lyrics.

Madonna in an attempt to get her ass back in the spotlight, has just signed a $3.2 million yearly contract to become the official spokeswoman for the McDonalds Corporation.

SIDENOTE: Information guru Andy Cohen told News Blues that the reason why Mickey D's executives picked Madonna is not for her singing talent, but because they hope to pick up the over 60s crowd.