Detroit Says 2023 Automobiles Will Not Have Ignition Keys

DETROIT – (Satire News) – The American Auto Industry has just announced a huge change for the 2023 automotive season.

A spokesperson for Ford Motors said that they have devised a new automobile ignition system that will not require a key.

Ford research scientists have been working on this project for the past 6 years.

The new vehicles for 2023, will feature the newly developed Eye Sensory Implementation Ignition System.

The system was originally developed in Japan, but Ford purchased the rights this past September.

When asked if the ignition system is safe, Ford replied that it is as safe as a gold bar in Fort Knox.