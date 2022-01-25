Detroit Says 2023 Automobiles Will Not Have Ignition Keys

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 25 January 2022

image for Detroit Says 2023 Automobiles Will Not Have Ignition Keys
Ford will be revolutionizing the vehicle ignition system for 2023.

DETROIT – (Satire News) – The American Auto Industry has just announced a huge change for the 2023 automotive season.

A spokesperson for Ford Motors said that they have devised a new automobile ignition system that will not require a key.

Ford research scientists have been working on this project for the past 6 years.

The new vehicles for 2023, will feature the newly developed Eye Sensory Implementation Ignition System.

The system was originally developed in Japan, but Ford purchased the rights this past September.

When asked if the ignition system is safe, Ford replied that it is as safe as a gold bar in Fort Knox.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Cars

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more