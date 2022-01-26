Matt Gaetz Says The Rumors of Him Getting Penis Enlargement Surgery Are As False-As-Hell

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 26 January 2022

image for Matt Gaetz Says The Rumors of Him Getting Penis Enlargement Surgery Are As False-As-Hell
Matt's urologist said that his sleepy-eyed look is due to not enough oxygen getting to his pecker (penis).

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – Congressman Matt Gaetz, who many say looks like an ugly Idaho potato, is positively livid at the rumors that he is getting his tiny pee-pee (penis) enlarged.

Gaetz, who is in a world of deep do-do due to counterfeiting charges, as well as charges that he tried to solicit an undercover Baltimore cop for illicit oratorial sexuality, says that his wiener is every bit of 9¼ inches long in it’s flaccid (limp state).

Info guru Andy Cohen was asked to verify the size of Gaetz pecker and he began laughing uncontrollably saying that the only way Matty’s sausage (dick) could be 9¼ inches, is if a sumo wrestler grabbed it and stretched on it non-stop for 25 minutes (and then that’s a maybe).

SIDENOTE: A reporter with the Chicago Daily Wind newspaper spoke to Gaetz ex-girlfriend Marjorie Taylor Greene and she revealed that Matty’s schlong (peter) is in fact 2½ long (and that’s when the diddly do (prick) is in it’s Erectus Bubliosis state.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Matt GaetzPenis Enlargement

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more