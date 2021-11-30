The Kim Kardashian–Pete Davidson Romance Is Getting Hotter! And Hotter! And Hotter!

NEW YORK CITY – (Satire News) – Many celebrity world pundits are talking about how unlikely the recent romantic pairing between the entrepreneuristic diva Kim Kardashian and the "Saturday Night Live" clown Pete Davidson is.

The two first met at the Central Park petting zoo, and ever since then they have dated, dined, danced, and dilly dallied; lots of dilly dallying as Pete recently revealed to Daily Drama reporter Cinderella St. Lamb.

Kim has told her mom and all of her sisters that after being in a damn 9-year pressure cooker marriage with Kanye “The Pest” West, it is a refreshingly refreshing welcome to be with a guy like Petey who can make her laugh quicker and harder than anyone else in her entire life.

Pete told his mom that Kim is one very, very hot, sexy muchacha who has body parts that not very many of his former girlfriends had.

“Like what” Mom asked.

Pete did not miss a beat and he answered “Like her [EXPLETIVE DELETED BY EDITOR] and her [EXPLETIVE DELETED BY EDITOR], and especially her [EXPLETIVES DELETED BY EDITOR].

“Wow!” Mom replied, “Hell Petey, I might wanna go to bed with Miss Kim myself!”

Meanwhile, Kim noted that yes, Petey’s mom is a very sexy woman, but she revealed that she’s just not into menage-a-tois’s with a son and his mother.