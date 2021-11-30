The Kim Kardashian–Pete Davidson Romance Is Getting Hotter! And Hotter! And Hotter!

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 30 November 2021

image for The Kim Kardashian–Pete Davidson Romance Is Getting Hotter! And Hotter! And Hotter!
Kim says she loves Pete's sense of humor along with his amazing groin region.

NEW YORK CITY – (Satire News) – Many celebrity world pundits are talking about how unlikely the recent romantic pairing between the entrepreneuristic diva Kim Kardashian and the "Saturday Night Live" clown Pete Davidson is.

The two first met at the Central Park petting zoo, and ever since then they have dated, dined, danced, and dilly dallied; lots of dilly dallying as Pete recently revealed to Daily Drama reporter Cinderella St. Lamb.

Kim has told her mom and all of her sisters that after being in a damn 9-year pressure cooker marriage with Kanye “The Pest” West, it is a refreshingly refreshing welcome to be with a guy like Petey who can make her laugh quicker and harder than anyone else in her entire life.

Pete told his mom that Kim is one very, very hot, sexy muchacha who has body parts that not very many of his former girlfriends had.

“Like what” Mom asked.

Pete did not miss a beat and he answered “Like her [EXPLETIVE DELETED BY EDITOR] and her [EXPLETIVE DELETED BY EDITOR], and especially her [EXPLETIVES DELETED BY EDITOR].

“Wow!” Mom replied, “Hell Petey, I might wanna go to bed with Miss Kim myself!”

Meanwhile, Kim noted that yes, Petey’s mom is a very sexy woman, but she revealed that she’s just not into menage-a-tois’s with a son and his mother.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Kim Kardashian

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more