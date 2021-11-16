The Sensuously Sexy Kim Kardashian Says Her Big Fat Ass Is Ready To Run For Public Office

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 16 November 2021

image for The Sensuously Sexy Kim Kardashian Says Her Big Fat Ass Is Ready To Run For Public Office
Kim told Anderson Cooper that she will soon be marketing the best cellulite removing cream in the world.

HOLLYWOOD – (Satire News) – The most popular and big-assed Kardashian sister, has just announced that she is planning on running for public office.

Kim Kardashian, who was once married to Kanye “The Pest” West; the biggest space cadet since Eric Trump, will throw her hat, her thigh-high boots, and her size 18 panties into the California political arena.

The Kimster told April Jiggle, a reporter with The Scuttlebutt Review, that she wants to be the new sheriff in town.

Kimmy has the backing of all of her sisters, her brother, and the entire casts of “Dancing With The Stars,” “The Voice,” and “Gilligan’s Island.”

Miss Jiggle says that the woman with the fine-looking ass that seems to just go on, and on, and on, promises that she will bring respect, dignity, and high-fashion sense back to the sheriff’s office.■

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Kim Kardashian

