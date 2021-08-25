Kanye West Announces That He Is Changing His Name

HOLLYWOOD – (Satire News) – Yippee Ki Yay Magazine reports that Kanye West, who embarrassed himself when he took the microphone away from Taylor Swift, at the 2009 VMA Awards Show, has fallen into the deep depths of depressed depression.

After being dumped by his wife, the amply-assed Kim Kardashian, he has gone downhill quicker than former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee chasing down a downhill-rolling donut.

And now, West is hoping to get back into the national spotlight by announcing that he will be changing his name.

He revealed that he will soon become simply “Ye,” which is short for “Yes.”

“The Pest” as all of the Kardashian sisters and even the Kardashian brother call him, recently put out a CD that sold a pathetically pitiful 718 units.

The title of the horrible CD was “Kanye Sings The Songs of Susan Boyle.”

When Yippee Ki Yay’s Buck Yazoo caught up with Kim Kardashian, he asked her what she thought about her ex-husband.

Kim made a face and commented that as far as she is concerned, he’s the black male version of that hate-filled, angry, white bitter blonde bitch, Marjorie Taylor Greene.