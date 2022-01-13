Donald Trump Refuses To Remove The Confederate Flag From One Of The Mar-a-Lago Swimming Pools

MAR-a-LAGO, Florida – (Satire News) – The FBI has just informed President Biden that the former White House resident, Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump has refused repeated instructions to remove the 30-foot by 40-foot Confederate flag from the Mar-a-Lago swimming pool area.

Trump reportedly told a reporter with GOPicky Magazine that removing it would mean that he was saying that the Civil War never happened.

When writer Tabitha Tula Wishywater, asked him to explain, he merely shrugged his shoulders and replied that the only reason why the South lost the Civil War was because the North cheated.

When asked to elaborate, the KKK-ass-kisser commented that it was nothing but a hoax perpetuated by Lincoln, because he wanted to hire the former slaves to work in auto plants up in Detroit.

Meanwhile, President Biden has assigned this case to VP Harris who has vowed to arrest the preditorial perv if the flag is not taken down within 10 minutes of her arrival in Florida on Air Force 2.