There is So Much Pot In The Air In Parts of Denver That Residents Say Hummingbirds Cannot Stop Giggling and Some Are Flying Upside Down

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 26 December 2021

image for There is So Much Pot In The Air In Parts of Denver That Residents Say Hummingbirds Cannot Stop Giggling and Some Are Flying Upside Down
Most Denver hummingbirds now get their minimum daily requirement of pot from marijuana-covered flowers.

DENVER – (Satire News) – The Colorado State Commission on Air Quality & Control has issued a city-wide alert for the mile-high city of Denver.

Malcolm P. Flickerbee, a rep with the CSCAQC informed the Denver Chamber of Commerce that recent air quality tests showed that the air over the city has gone from 33% marijuana all the way up to 67% in just a span of 3 months.

When the C of C asked for a second opinion, the CSCAQC said that they are a highly reputable air quality control agency, and not just some gynecologist who female patients can tell they want a second opinion.

Flickerbee, no relation to the infamous Brooklyn Flickerbee Irish Mafia Family, stated that the cannabis content in the air is so damn high that he has personally seen around 25 adult hummingbirds giggling and actually flying upside down due to being stoned out of their gourds.

Flicky, as his wife Jessica and girlfriend Carmelita, both call him, stated that he even saw one good-sized hummingbird trying to steal a slice of pizza from a pot-addicted squirrel.

SIDENOTE: Michael Hancock the mayor of Denver has said that the city will probably have to spend upwards of $1.7 million to purchase three of the most powerful industrial fans in the nation in order to blow the tons of marijuana smoke up to Wyoming.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

