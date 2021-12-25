Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton To Co-Host on Saturday Night Live

NEW YORK CITY – (Satire News) – Tittle Tattle Tonight has just announced that former President Barack Obama and former Senator Hillary Clinton have agreed to appear as co-hosts on an upcoming Saturday Night Live.

Week-End Update writer Colin Jost, the lucky fella who is married to actress Scarlett Johansson, says that the entire cast and crew of SNL is positively excited, thrilled, and honored to have two such fantastic politicians such as Obama and Hillary appear on their show.

He noted that these two kind-hearted, compassionate individuals make the "Predatorial Perv" (Trump) look like he could be Adolf Hitler’s twin sister.

Obama told TTT’s Pico de Gallo that he will be donating his appearance fee to the Black Lives Matter organization and Hillary will be donating her fee to her hubby, Bill Clinton.

The show's musical guests will include The Cinnamon $istas Rap Band and Adele.

SNL producer Lorne Michaels, said that in one sketch Obama and Clinton will be portraying a Civil War plantation slave and his female plantation overseer, who have sexual relations and end up having 13 bi-racial children.