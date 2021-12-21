A Man With A Gigantic Forehead Rents It Out As A Human Billboard

ROTTEN PEACHES, Georgia – (Satire News) – McDonalds assistant manager Roger Frommowitz has always had an unusually gigantic forehead.

He said that when he was born, two of the delivery room nurses fainted when they saw the enormous size of his forehead.

Frommowitz weighed 7 lbs. 13 ozs. at birth and his doctor estimated that his forehead alone weighed 4 lbs. 3 ozs.

The ironic part about Roger is that he met and fell in love with one of the most beautiful and sexiest women in his hometown of Rotten Peaches, Georgia.

Vanna Sue and Roger had 9 kids (all totally normal, except for Billy “Bubba” who was born with three nostrils).

A nostril surgeon removed one of the nostrils when Roger was 8 weeks old.

But now, Roger is in paradise due to the fact that an advertising firm in his hometown has hired his forehead as a human billboard.

Just in the past 4 months his forehead has advertised such products as Diet Dr. Pepper, Hercules Brand Condoms, Corona Extra Beer, Kia SUV's, Lady Libido Sex Toys, and Snow White Pantiliners.