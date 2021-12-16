Taylor Swift To Star In The Motion Picture “Tay-Tay And All Of Her Boyfriends”

HOLLYWOOD – (Satire News) – Silver Screen Showcase Magazine has just reported that one of the most popular singers of today has agreed to star as herself in an upcoming motion picture.

Taylor Swift will be starring in the Lion’s Face Pictures movie in association with Solar System Films titled “Tay-Tay And All Of Her Boyfriends.”

The 32-year-old stunningly beautiful songstress will also be doing all of her own stunts including jumping off a three story building wearing only a shocking pink tank top, a pair of tight-fitting Daisy Duke short shorts and a pair of NFL football cleats.

Swifty, as Vice-President Harris, lovingly refers to her, will also personally fight a quasi-trained badger in the highly-publicized Bronx Zoo scene.

The movie will co-star Justin Bieber, Scarlett Johansson, Blake Shelton, Sofia Vergara, Elon Musk, and the Sopapillas Muchachas Band as themselves.

And some of Tay-Tay’s ex-boyfriends, who will be portrayed in the motion picture include Joe Jonas, Lucas Till, Taylor Lautner, John Mayer, Conor Kennedy, Jake Gyllenhaal, Calvin Harris, Harry Styles, and about 704 others!

Taylor said she is as happy as a monkey on a banana ship to be starring in a movie about her little ole, talented-as-hell self!

SIDENOTE: Parts of the movie will be filmed on location in Nashville (Tennessee), Avocado Heights (California), Detroit (Michigan), and Tijuana (Mexico).