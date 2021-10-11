The New James Bond Film “No Time To Die” Flops In The “Fly Over” States

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 11 October 2021

image for The New James Bond Film “No Time To Die” Flops In The “Fly Over” States
This is a scene from the car chase in which veteran stunt driver Missy Lixx drives 189 mph in a hailstorm.

NEW YORK CITY – (Satire News) – The Scuttlebutt Review reports that the latest James Bond film "No Time To Die," starring Daniel Craig, was a big dud in Iowa, Nebraska, and Kansas, known collectively as the “Fly Over” states.

SR reporter Dan “The Man” Hardwood wrote that the blue staters just don’t like the idea of a senior citizen (Craig) jumping around, kicking ass, and basically acting like a 24-year-old conceited stud.

One 91-year-old woman, who pointed out she is a devoted James Bond fan, said that she had to leave the theater after the disgusting sex scene with the six-foot tall Patagonian prostitute and the two circus midgets.

Hardwood interviewed Craig who informed him that he plans to quit playing James Bond after his next Bond movie, which is titled “James Bond – Adios Y’all – Reminiscing At The Old Folks Home.”

Craig confessed to Hardwood that he has over two dozen on-going aches and pains from all of the stunts that he pretty much does himself.

He revealed that he has simply gained way too much weight and he has just recently developed a very noticeable lisp.

SIDENOTE: The movie was shot in and around La Paz, Bolivia, which greatly resembles modern-day London.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Daniel CraigJames BondMovies

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more