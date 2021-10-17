Taylor Swift Announces She Will Run Against The GOP Broom-Riding Witch Sen. Marsha Blackburn – And She’ll Kick-Her-Ass But Good!

NASHVILLE – (Satire News) – One of the most popular singers in both the country field and the pop scene is Taylor Swift.

The 31-year-old has over 140 million followers on Instagram, 87 million followers on Twitter, 39 million on YouTube, and she gets an average of 19.5 marriage proposals a day, from males ranging in age from 6 to 96.

Swift, who is noted for writing chart-topping songs about ex-boyfriends, recently told Anderson Cooper that she cannot stand Marsha Blackburn, whom she says most probably has the same DNA as another hateful, bitter, evil dishwater blonde namely, Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Taylor said that she knows that her countless fans, who reside in Tennessee will be voting for her, and hopefully, she’ll beat the daylights out of Marsha the mongrel-looking bitch and send her wrinkled GOP ass back to the kitchen where she can bake her bland, tasteless, Dixieland cornbread!

SIDENOTE: iRumors is reporting that Taylor's manager has three potential boyfriends lined up.